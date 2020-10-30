Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stake Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 884,749 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,312,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 633,314 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

