Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Tapestry stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

