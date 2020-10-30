Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $440.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

TFX stock opened at $326.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

