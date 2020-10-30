The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

Shares of BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.32.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

