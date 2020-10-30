The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,987. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $9,081,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

