The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $223.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

