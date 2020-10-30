The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $511.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

