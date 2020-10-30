The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

