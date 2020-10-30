Thingschain (TIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $38,561.46 and $23.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,254.45 or 1.00037841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00118556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00021511 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

