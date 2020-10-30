Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Up 29.9%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price rose 29.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 261,760,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,960% from the average daily volume of 12,705,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.