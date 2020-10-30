Trane Technologies plc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,027 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.