Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.