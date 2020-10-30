Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

