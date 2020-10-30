Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$70.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$90.71.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,681,787.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.693 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.