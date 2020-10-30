Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 617.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $30.97 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in the Nordic region. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

