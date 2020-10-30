Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

