Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.