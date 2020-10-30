Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $122.82.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

