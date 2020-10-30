Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 100,750 Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,462,000.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

