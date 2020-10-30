Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

