Usca Ria LLC Buys 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $520.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.