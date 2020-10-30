Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

