Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

