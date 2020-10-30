Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

