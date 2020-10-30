Usca Ria LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

HON stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

