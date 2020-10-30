Usca Ria LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

