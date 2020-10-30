Usca Ria LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $686.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $708.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

