Usca Ria LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of TWTR opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.