Usca Ria LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after buying an additional 829,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

