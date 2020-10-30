Usca Ria LLC Has $395,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.