Usca Ria LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.