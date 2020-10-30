Usca Ria LLC Has $419,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.