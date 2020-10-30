Usca Ria LLC Has $511,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after buying an additional 824,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.