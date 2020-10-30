Usca Ria LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

