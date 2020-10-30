Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 215,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

