Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

FB stock opened at $280.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

