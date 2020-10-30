Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.