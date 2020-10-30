Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

