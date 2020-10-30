Usca Ria LLC Invests $239,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after buying an additional 784,779 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,429 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 200,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,742,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,852,000 after acquiring an additional 67,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $73.19 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $73.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

