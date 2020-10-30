Usca Ria LLC Invests $347,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PulteGroup by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $41.41 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.