Usca Ria LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

