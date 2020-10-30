Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $232.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.91. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

