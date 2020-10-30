Usca Ria LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,571 shares of company stock worth $65,431,990 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.65. The firm has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

