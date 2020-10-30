Usca Ria LLC Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,735,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 107,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $139.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.