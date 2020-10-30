Usca Ria LLC Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,465.28. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,739.95.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

