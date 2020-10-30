Usca Ria LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

