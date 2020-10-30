ValuEngine Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,977,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,601 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

