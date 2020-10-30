Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $752,349.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00262687 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00699122 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

