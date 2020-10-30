Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. United Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

