VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

VICI Properties stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

